Fire at JFK Airport prompts evacuation

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

QUEENS, N.Y. (WTNH) — Trouble was at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday afternoon as the building filed with smoke.

The incident took place in terminal four and prompted some evacuations. It turns out the smoke was from a grease fire at a restaurant inside the terminal.

Safety protocols were followed and the retail area was briefly evacuated. No one was hurt during the incident.

Firefighters used fans to get the smoke out of the terminal building.

There have been no reports of any flights being delayed from the fire.

