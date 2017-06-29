Firework Forecast

Many towns will be displaying their fireworks over the next couple of nights. For a full list of them, you can click here! Fortunately the forecast is looking like it will work out for most of the state! Friday and Saturday are the most popular nights for fireworks according to the list that we have up on WTNH.COM.

During the day on Friday the humidity will start to go up as well as the heat. 80s to near 90 for the afternoon. The only major weather issue for any firework displays this weekend will be a few scattered thunderstorms that may roll through the northern half of the state during the evening on Friday. We’re not talking about anything widespread, but if you run any events or are planning on attending, just keep a look at the radar.

For anyone that has any events or picnics going on Saturday afternoon the weather is looking just fine with 80s to near 90, sun and clouds but higher humidity. Firework displays Saturday evening will be OK but just stay hydrated because it will be warm and humid. Sunday is a different story. There will be showers and thunderstorms around for the early morning into the early afternoon but will likely clear up in time for anything you may have going on for the late afternoon/evening!

The weather is looking much better Monday and Tuesday for anything you have going on. Monday will still be a little humid in the AM but lowering for the afternoon. The sun will be shining both Monday and Tuesday with some passing afternoon clouds. Highs will be just above where they should be for this time of the year with mid to upper 80s!

