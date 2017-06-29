Grilling safety tips ahead of July 4th weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Before you fire up the grill and whip up all the fixings for a cookout this weekend, a warning to keep your guests safe.

The USDA wants to remind everyone to use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat you are cooking.

Also, use freshly cleaned cutting boards for raw meats and ready-to-eat foods.

Research shows not enough Americans are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves.

About 48 million people get sick from food poisoning each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.