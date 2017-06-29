Groton PD remind residents to lock car doors after recent break ins

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police are warning residents about a string of recent car break ins.

Police say on Wednesday between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., 11 vehicles were burglarized in the area of Allyn Street and High Street in Mystic. Police say the suspects entered unlocked vehicles, opened center consoles and glove boxes and then stole cash and electronics along with other valuables.

The Groton Town Police are urging residents in the area to be vigilant and remind them to always lock their vehicles.

We strongly suggest that you not leave valuables in your cars, even if they are not in plain sight. Leaving cars unlocked can lead to crimes of opportunity for would be thieves,” the police say.

Officers also suggest locking your garage, shed and property to prevent being an easy target.

If you see suspicious activity, you’re encouraged to call police at (860) 441-6712.