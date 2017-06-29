Groton Police arrest one Henny Penny robber, still searching for second

Related Coverage Groton Police seek Henny Penny robbery suspect

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at the Henny Penny in Groton that happened earlier this month.

On June 10 at approximately 4:00 a.m., Groton Town Police responded to the Henny Penny on the corner of Route 184 and Route 117 after receiving reports of a robbery. Officials say two suspects entered the business and forcefully demanded the cash register be opened by the store clerk. The suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store and interfered with a 911 call for help that the clerk attempted to make. According to the police, both of the suspects fled on foot toward North Road.

On Thursday at 10:10 a.m., officers arrested 33-year-old Travis Galvin of New London on the strength of an arrest warrant. Galvin was being held at New London Police Department on unrelated charges. Officers transported him to the Groton Town Police Department and charged him with robbery, larceny and interfering with an emergency call.

Galvin is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and will be in court on June 30.

Detectives are working on identifying the second suspect.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Groton Police at (860) 441-6716.