Happy 10th birthday, iPhone

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ten years ago today, the whole idea of what a cellphone was changed forever.

“I had the Nokia Brick. I don’t know if that was the real name,” said Pasquale Cicarella as he walked by the Apple store in New Haven. “You could play snake on it, that was it.”

That was 2007, when computing power was speeding up and shrinking down.

“Designers, engineers and programmers were really just trying to figure out this core question, and that’s how do we want to use our devices?” explained tech author Brian Merchant. “To them it looked an awful lot like the future was going to be direct manipulation, just reaching out and touching data, touching pictures.”

Sure enough, 10 years ago, when News 8 asked people why they were spending all day in line for a phone, Joe Hashim, first in line outside a store in Milford said, “It looks cool, the touch screen and everything, and it’s just always cool to be the first off with it.”

That touch screen has now changed our lives, and those phones seem to always be in our hands.

“Like my kids. They’re on it all the time, but I’m a high school teacher, so when I see one of my students has their phone out, I make sure I remember what I’m talking about and include that on the test,” said Chip Stone of Raleigh, NC.

Remember that lesson, especially if you’re young enough that you can barely remember a day before touch screens.

“I remember this one phone, it was the sidekick with the little circle ball in the middle, that’s about it,” said Arianna Stewart, a student visiting Yale from El Paso, TX.

The iPhone itself has changed a lot. Back then there was no Siri, no voice dialing, and people thought typing on a flat screen was never going to last. Now the only question is, what will our phones look like 10 years from now?