Hartford PD investigate fatal ATV accident

Courtesy: Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal ATV accident in the Capitol City on Thursday night.

According to police, the accident involved a quad or an ATV and a utility pole.

It happened on Newfield Road. The road is closed while police continue their investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.