Hartford PD investigate fatal ATV accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal ATV accident in the Capitol City on Thursday night.

HPD Detectives investigating a fatal MVAx involving a quad/ATV and a utility pole on Newfield Ave. Road remains closed. pic.twitter.com/SEGgoSHL3U — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 30, 2017

According to police, the accident involved a quad or an ATV and a utility pole.

It happened on Newfield Road. The road is closed while police continue their investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

