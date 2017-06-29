House Dems want whopping tax hike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With just hours left in the fiscal year, House Democrats say they have a new two year state budget plan.

Governor Dannel Malloy says there is no chance he would sign it even if they could get it through the Assembly. No votes on 90 day mini budget means the Governor will start running the state by budget slashing Executive Order on Saturday.

Holding the plan in his hand, the Governor said, “There are probably more holes in this thing than Swiss cheese.”

The Governor says the House Democrats plan has no chance with him because it has a whopping tax increase, adding, “I have said that budget discussions cannot be lead with revenue. I’ve said that since January and what do they lead with? Revenue.”

In announcing the new two year budget plan, Speaker of the House Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) said, “The Sales Tax…6.99 percent allows us to keep municipalities whole for the most part.” The Speaker and the House Majority Leader, Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Hartford), say they want to bring their two year budget plan up for a vote July 18th.

It allows for an even higher tax on food and beverage in restaurants and bars by giving cities and towns the option to hike the Sales Tax on those items to 7.99 percent. It was immediately shot down by the House Republican leader, Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) as unworkable. “There are tax increases in there; is what we’ve been talking about for how long? That we certainly cannot support,” she stated.

Because there will be no votes on anything in the House tonight or tomorrow, Governor Malloy will start running the state by Executive Order on Friday which prompted Democratic Senate President Pro tem Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven) to say, “I wanted to express my disappointment and concern that we were not able to go forward and enact a proposal for a three month budget.”

In a show of bipartisan unity, Senate Democrats and Republicans appeared together to say they were ready to pass the 90 day mini budget. The Senate Republican leader, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) saying the House Democrats’ two year plan has over $800 million in tax increases. “That’s a non-starter, that large amount of taxes,” he said.

Further dashing the House Democrats plan, Senate Democratic Leader Looney would not commit to allowing votes to go forward on July 18th.