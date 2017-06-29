I-91 north partially closed in North Haven after police chase ends in crash

By Published: Updated:
CT State Police Twitter

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– I-91 northbound is partially closed in North Haven after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Thursday morning.

State police say that the right and center lanes of I-91 northbound are closed between exits 11 and 12 due to a motor vehicle crash and a downed light pole. The left lane however has reopened but drivers should reduce speed approaching the area and still expect delays.

Police say the crash originated from a police pursuit that started at exit 3. The suspect, who is a female, is now in custody after crashing her vehicle.

Police say the suspect side-swept and struck at least two police vehicles, one of them being a state police cruiser, as well as hit a guardrail and a light pole. There were minor injuries in the crash.

There are no further details at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s