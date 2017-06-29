I-91 north partially closed in North Haven after police chase ends in crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– I-91 northbound is partially closed in North Haven after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Thursday morning.

State police say that the right and center lanes of I-91 northbound are closed between exits 11 and 12 due to a motor vehicle crash and a downed light pole. The left lane however has reopened but drivers should reduce speed approaching the area and still expect delays.

#cttraffic: Update on crash in No.Haven(I91). 2 car mva after striking CSP cruiser, Guardrail & light pole. CTDOT on scene now to assist. pic.twitter.com/mXynUueZd8 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017

Police say the crash originated from a police pursuit that started at exit 3. The suspect, who is a female, is now in custody after crashing her vehicle.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb X11 expect right lane closure for minor injury crash & downed light pole. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017

Police say the suspect side-swept and struck at least two police vehicles, one of them being a state police cruiser, as well as hit a guardrail and a light pole. There were minor injuries in the crash.

Big time delays in #NorthHaven 91north closed at exit 11 after a police chase ends in an accident. Universal Drive or State St. R alternates — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) June 29, 2017

There are no further details at this time and the incident remains under investigation.