Look for shopping deals this holiday weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We are coming up on a popular weekend for cookouts and fireworks but it can also be an opportunity for deals! We are stretching your dollar with some deals this 4th of July weekend.

If there is anything you’ve had your eye on for the summer for you or your house, you may want to take a couple minutes to check out prices this weekend. Retailers are rolling out sales across the board.

Here’s a look at some of the deals out there.

If you have a camping or hiking trip planned, REI may be a good stop this weekend. They have up to 50% off on backpacks, water bottles and camping furniture.

Hosting the family this weekend? Look for sales on grills, smokers and patio furniture at Home Depot. Lowes has charcoal 50 percent off.

For all the working dads, Men’s Wearhouse is having up to 70% off sale on business attire.

The promo code “FREEDOM” gets you 30% off home goods at Target.

If you’re running a roadrace this summer, get your sneaks this weekend. Up to 50% off sporting apparel, footware and outdoor gear at Dick’s sporting goods.

This is also a good time to stock up on summer clothes! If there’s anything you need, chances are there‘s a promo deal or sale for the holiday that can save you some money this weekend.