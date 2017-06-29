Man seriously injured in moped crash in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Stonington suffered serious injuries in a moped crash in Groton on Wednesday night.

At around 10:19 p.m., officers from Groton Town Police Department, Mystic Fire Department, Mystic River Ambulance and paramedics from Lawrence & Memorial Hospital responded to New London Road near Bel Aire Drive for reports of a motor vehicle accident. Officers arrived to find a single moped rider, later identified as 27-year-old Patrick Naylor of Stonington.

Police believe Naylor lost control of his moped and crashed.

Naylor was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to get treatment for what officers said were serious injuries.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to call police at (860) 441-6712.