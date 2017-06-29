Man turns himself in for November 2016 stabbing in West Haven

Skyler Crabtree

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old man turned himself in to the West Haven Police Department on June 27th for an altercation before an arrest warrant was served.

According to police, officers responded to 135 York Street on a report of a male who been stabbed three times in the chest during a fight, which occurred at a house party on November 19th in 2016.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remained in serious condition until he was released. Another man was stabbed in his back, but he never sought medical attention. Police say after an extensive investigation, police put out an arrest warrant for Skyler Crabtree.

Crabtree was charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace. He was released on a $75,000 bond.

