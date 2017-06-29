Metro-North announces 4th of July schedule

(WTNH) — Declare your independence from traffic and tolls this July 4th holiday by taking Metro-North to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

Metro-North will have early getaway services on Friday, June 30th ahead of the holiday.

On Monday, July 3rd, the railroad will operate on its regular weekly schedule.

On the 4th of July, Metro-North will operate on a Sunday schedule. There will also be an additional outbound New Haven Line train on the 4th.

The extra service will help get commuters to and from the annual Macy’s fireworks in New York City.