Metro-North experiencing delays on New Haven line

Related Coverage Metro-North announces 4th of July schedule

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Metro-North railroad is experiencing delays on their New Haven line Thursday.

Metro-North tweeted that there are 60 to 90 minute delays that are due to overhead wire damage and mechanical issues near the Cos Cob station in Greenwich. It’s unclear what caused the damage that interrupted train service.

New Haven Line: 60-90 min delays due to overhead wire damage near Cos Cob. Updates provided as information is available. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 29, 2017

Related: Metro-North announces 4th of July schedule

There is no word on when normal service will resume. Metro-North advises riders to listen for announcements at train stations.