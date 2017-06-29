Middletown MTA bus not cutting any services

Related Coverage Middletown Area Transit planning to cut back some bus services

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s new information out of Middletown on Thursday night.

The area bus service is not cutting services.

We first brought you the story earlier this month. The city was thinking about getting rid of some services to save money, but on Thursday News 8 got word that the city, the DOT and lawmakers are working on a plan.

The city says if it needs to reduce services in the future, they’ll hold public hearings.