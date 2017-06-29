Missing Milford woman may be in Maine

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the State of Maine Sunday.

According to Milford police, 31-year-old Kimberly Piccolo was last seen at her family’s house in Milford on Sunday, June 25th. Kimberly said she was going to her aunt’s house in Newtown, but she never arrived.

Later on June 25th, police in Clinton, Maine, spotted Piccolo’s car at about 7:00 p.m. She was driving a grey 2009 Mazda 3, with four doors and a CT registration reading 926Y0V. Kimberly’s family is especially concerned for her well-being, and shared that she recently stopped taking her anxiety medication and has been feeling depressed.

Any information about Kimberly’s location can be shared with the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.

Kimberly is approximately five feet ten inches and 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.