Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injury in accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in Waterbury on Thursday night.

Troopers say the left lane at exit 36 on Route 8 in Waterbury is closed because of the accident. They say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 sb x36 Waterbury left lane closed for one vehicle motorcycle crash with life -threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017

There is no word on how long the lane will be closed.

Troopers have not released the identity of the person involved.

