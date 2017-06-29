Norfolk man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norfolk man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old.

On June 20, Connecticut State Police Troopers were notified by the Department of Children and Families of an alleged sexual assault on a 5-year-old that happened in Norfolk.

Police arrested 26-year-old David Craighill on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. based on probable cause that they developed during the investigation. Craighill was arrested at his home.

Craighill is facing a sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charge. He was held on $75,000 bond and is expected in Bantam Court on Friday.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there will be additional arrests made.