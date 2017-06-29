Norwich Police to set up DUI checkpoint this weekend

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police Department is planning on setting up a DUI Sobriety Enforcement Checkpoint in its city this weekend.

The checkpoint will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

In addition to the checkpoint, Norwich Police say they will be aggressively conducting traffic enforcement with DUI patrols and regular traffic enforcement. The enforcement efforts will be throughout the city before and during the July 4th holiday period.

“All of the members of the Norwich Police Department wish to extend a happy and safe holiday weekend to all and are reminding the motoring public to buckle up and not to drive after drinking,” said Chief Patrick Daley.

Officers say if you plan to drink, please remember to use public transportation or a designated driver.

