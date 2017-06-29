Police apprehend 14-year-old with gun in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — On Wednesday June 28, the Hartford Police Department apprehended a 14-year-old who was carrying a .22 caliber handgun.

According to Police, officers responded at 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday night for the report of a suspicious person with a gun. When officers arrived to the Hyland Park area of New Britain Avenue, they observed a male suspect holding his waistband area where officers could see the “print” of a firearm.

After a brief detention, Police recovered a Chiappa .22 caliber handgun and debriefed the juvenile by the VRT team.

