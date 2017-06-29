Police identify victim involved in crash on Route 9

Related Coverage Exit on Route 9 Northbound in Middletown back open following one car crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a two car accident that happened on Thursday night on Route 9 in Middletown.

According to state troopers, a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on Route 9 just north of exit 12 in Middletown. Another vehicle that was traveling in front of the Dodge Durango traveling in the right lane tried to move into the left lane, striking the passenger side of the Dodge Durango.

Related: Exit on Route 9 Northbound in Middletown back open following one car crash

The Dodge was then forced into the concrete traffic barrier spinning out of control and rolling over several times. The victim, identified as Anthony Nicoletti, was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers continue to investigate this incident.