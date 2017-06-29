Police officer uses Facebook to surprise boy for his birthday

(WTNH) — A police officer stepped in when a little boy said he didn’t want a birthday party.

In his wildest dreams, Kayden Wilson never thought turning seven would look this great. He had a cake, presents, even a DJ.

Sounds all normal, right? Well when Kayden’s mother Stacey first asked him about a birthday party, he said no.

“He came to me and said nobody would come to his birthday if he had a party and he didn’t have that many friends at school,” she said.

So with nowhere to turn, Stacey went on Facebook. She heard about an Arkansas police officer known for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Tommy Norman looks like one tough cop, but he’s become a social media phenom for his tenderness, earning more than a million likes for helping people like Kayden.

Officer Norman told his followers about Kayden posting, “would anyone else be interested in sending him a birthday card?”

The simple ask went viral…cards, gifts, food and people who were ready to celebrate. Officer Norman sent Kayden this message, “people all over the world came together to make sure that this is one birthday you’ll never forget.”

Kayden sent this message right back, “I had an amazing birthday. It was a blast!”

For that mom who started this process in tears worried about her son, “he feels loved. So do I. It’s been awesome. I just want to tell everyone thank you so much,” she said.