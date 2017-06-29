Police on scene of drug operation in Hartford

Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are on the scene of a drug operation at a Hartford apartment complex Thursday morning.

Police say Hartford Vice and Narcotics Detectives assigned to the DEA are executing a standard drug operation at a building on Collins Street.

Officers say narcotics are expected to be seized in the bust.

Collins Street is reportedly closed for the operation. The incident remains under investigation.

There is no further information at this time. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

