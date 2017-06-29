Police presence to increase during holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers plan to increase their presence on the roads this holiday weekend to ensure the safety of drivers.

July 4th always poses imminent danger to police enforcement, as celebrations and increased traffic yield a multitude of potential issues. With the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, the extended weekend will require even more precautions.

Because so many will be driving through and within the state, police are prepared to conduct several spot checks over the weekend in addition to roving patrols for driving under the influence. Their positioning will be concentrated in areas with a history of alcohol-induced incidents, with the intention to eliminate all drunk drivers and to uphold the rules of the road.

See Related: Metro North running extra trains for holiday weekend

State troopers would like citizens to be mindful of the Move Over Law, which states,

“Any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more emergency vehicles that are stationary or traveling significantly below the posted speed limit and located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”

Police are also reminding drivers that it is important to abide by this law every day, not only on the holiday.

See Related: New Haven Police to conduct two DUI checkpoints over the weekend

Last year’s July 4th weekend resulted in 39 arrests for driving under the influence, 1,227 tickets for speeding, 2,913 tickets for moving violations, 45 injuries due to vehicle crashes, and 2 fatalities.

With the planned increase in police presence, it is the hope that such incidents will be limited during this holiday weekend.