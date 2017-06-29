Reward being offered for Norwalk homicide

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– The State of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting 11 years ago.

Norwalk Police say on June 29, 2006 at 11:00 p.m. Laray Moore was shot and killed as he sat in his vehicle between buildings 11 and 12 at Roodner Court. Police believe his murder was retaliation for the murder of Fulton Raines on June 11, 2006.

According to police Raines was killed at 1:50 a.m. that day at the William Moore Lodge.

Anyone with any information should contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3011 or the Connecticut cold case hotline at 860-623-8058. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Norwalk Police tip line at 203-854-3111 or sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com. You can also send by text by typing “npd” into the test field followed by the message and sending it to crimes (274-637).