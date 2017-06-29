Rocky Hill man injured in fall at Enders State Park

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Rocky Hill was injured in a fall at Enders State Park on Thursday.

According to Granby Police, a 44-year-old Rocky Hill resident was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford around noon. Officials say he tripped and fell when he was hiking on a trail at Enders State Park in Granby. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, officers say.

DEEP EnCon Police, Granby Police and an ambulance all responded to the call.

Officials have not released the identity of the man who was injured.