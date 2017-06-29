Seat belt violation leads to illegal possession of firearm arrest

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police got more than they expected when they pulled over a man for a seat belt violation in the town of Ashford on Wednesday.

Police pulled over Christopher Peck, 21, on Route 44 after noticing he was operating his vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

After realizing his license was suspended, troopers asked Peck for consent to search his vehicle, which he granted. During the search, a loaded .22 caliber handgun was discovered in the car. Peck, who does not have a license to carry the firearm, was then arrested.

Peck has been charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, driving with a suspended license, and other related charges. He was released on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court on July 10.