Sinkhole swallows car while owner exercises at a gym in St. Louis

By Published:
A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(ABC News) — A sinkhole opened up in downtown St. Louis this morning, swallowing a white sedan in the process, as seen in aerial footage.

Jordan Westerberg and his fiancee drove to the gym early this morning and found a close parking spot, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As they left the YMCA after a workout, Westerberg told the newspaper, he didn’t see his Toyota Camry anywhere. But then, he spotted the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is about 20 feet deep and at least 8 feet across, according to St. Louis city workers.

It’s unknown what caused the incident but authorities say no one was injured.

Westerberg hopes that whoever is responsible for the sinkhole will reimburse him for his damaged vehicle, he told the Post-Dispatch.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s