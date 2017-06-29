Sinkhole swallows car while owner exercises at a gym in St. Louis

(ABC News) — A sinkhole opened up in downtown St. Louis this morning, swallowing a white sedan in the process, as seen in aerial footage.

Jordan Westerberg and his fiancee drove to the gym early this morning and found a close parking spot, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As they left the YMCA after a workout, Westerberg told the newspaper, he didn’t see his Toyota Camry anywhere. But then, he spotted the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is about 20 feet deep and at least 8 feet across, according to St. Louis city workers.

It’s unknown what caused the incident but authorities say no one was injured.

Westerberg hopes that whoever is responsible for the sinkhole will reimburse him for his damaged vehicle, he told the Post-Dispatch.