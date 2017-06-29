Stop & Shop employee in Unionville faces charges after selling alcohol to a minor

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A clerk at Stop & Shop in Unionville is facing charges after he allegedly sold alcohol to a minor on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Farmington Police Department conducted a regular, random check of 11 businesses in their town that sell alcoholic beverages. Officers say the purpose of the check is to make sure that businesses are not selling alcoholic beverages to minors under the age of 21.

Police say a 19-year-old undercover was used under the direction of Farmington Police officers.

Out of the 11 businesses that were checked, one business sold alcoholic beverages to the undercover 19-year-old.

The clerk at the Stop & Shop in Unionville who sold to the minor was identified as 19-year-old Maurice T. Davies, Jr. of Bristol. Davies was issued a misdemeanor summons for sale of alcohol to a minor and will be in court on July 12 in Hartford.