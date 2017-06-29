Swastikas, ‘Satan’ spray-painted on headstones at Watertown cemetery

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four headstones at a Watertown cemetery have been vandalized.

Police say swastikas and the word “Satan” were spray-painted on four headstones at Mount Olivet Cemetery sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday. They say the graffiti has since been cleaned up.

Anyone with information about the vandalism of these headstones is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at (860) 945-5200 or Crimestoppers at (860) 945-9940. Police say a cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.