Tips on avoiding bacteria in public restrooms

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — You probably don’t want to think about all the things you touch in a public restroom.

One study shows traces of more than 77,000 types of bacteria and viruses, including Staph.

The good news is that there are some things you can do to avoid picking up those germs.

The first tip is to never put your purse on the floor. You should always use the hooks instead.

Also, doctors say you should use a paper towel to turn the sink on and off in addition to opening the door.

The biggest tip is to never bring your phone into the bathroom with you. A recent study showed 20% of cell phones have more germs than the toilet seat!

