Two men arrested on drug charges while carrying illegal firearm magazines

Dane Craven (left) and Nestor Berroa (right). (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police pulled over a drifting car on Interstate 84 Westbound in Tolland.

During the stop, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Dane Craven, 26, and the passenger, Nestor Berroa, 29, had told the trooper they had a firearm in the center console of the vehicle. The firearm was a Glock .40 caliber handgun with an illegal high capacity magazine.

Troopers seized the handgun and called for a K9 search of the vehicle. A duffel bag containing approximately 14.5 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, narcotics paraphernalia, a small amount of heroin residue in a blender, and a second high capacity magazine was found in the trunk.

Both men were arrested. Craven was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Pistol Permit, Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell (WITS), and other related charges.

Berroa was charged with Possession of Narcotics WITS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Craven was held on a $500,000.00 Cash/Surety Bond, while Berroa was held on a $250,000.00 Cash/Surety Bond. Both men have court dates set for June 29.

