Uber now allows users to request a ride for someone else

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need to help a friend or a family member catch a ride, you can do so without actually giving them a ride. This is all thanks to Uber’s new option for users to request a ride for someone else.

The company has rolled out a new option where the riders can request rides for loved ones, and here’s the good news. It does not matter if your loved one has the app to get a ride from you. The only requirement is you have to have the app and they have to be in your list of contacts.

Here is how it works. When you’re ready for an Uber, you will have the option to select yourself or another person as a passenger. Once the request has been processed, the rider will receive a text message with all the details of the trip, a link to track it and the direct contact information for the driver. You will also be able to follow along and pay for the trip with the card stored in the app. For areas that accept cash, the passenger can pay for the ride at the end of the trip.

The new feature started on Tuesday in the U.S. and 30 other countries. Uber says they hope this feature will provide safe and reliable transportation to more people. For more information on what Uber offers click here.