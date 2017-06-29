UConn Health Fire Dept. to be saved; consolidating with UConn FD

UConn Health Center

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A spokesperson for UConn Health tells News 8 that the UConn Health Fire Department will retain its presence on campus, after initial decision to close the full service facility.

The fire department was facing potential closure due to financial pressures, however UConn Health has come up with a restructured plan for fire service delivery making key changes which they say will result in annual savings to UConn Health of over $1 million.

The University has shared this ‘Plan’ with the Connecticut Police & Fire union and with the Town of Farmington.

On July 1, UConn Health is moving forward with reorganization and consolidation of the UConn Health Fire Department into the overall University Fire Department.

UConn Health says they are working toward implementation of the other operational changes in the ‘Plan’, with some of those details still being discussed with the union

To view the draft of the UConn Fire Department Restructuring Plan, click here.

