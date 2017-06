(WTNH) — Another shot has been fired in the battle for online retail supremacy.

Walmart is having an open call event at its headquarters in Arkansas, giving inventors a chance to showcase their new products.

They are all fighting for shelf space at the company’s 4,700 brick and mortar locations and to be sold on Walmart’s internet site.

Walmart is currently battling Amazon for the lion’s share of billions of dollars in online sales.