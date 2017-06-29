What’s Brewing: iPhone birthday, thief chase, and vacation posts

(WTNH)- Wednesday was Dante Dufour’s second birthday! He celebrated at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport with Lucy the Python and some other great animals.

The iPhone turns 10 years old Thursday. Apple has sold more than a billion i-phones in the last decade. The revolutionary device was the first touch-screen phone and set the standard for mobile computing. It’s hard to imagine a world without emojis, apps and constant access to the internet. The new iPhone eight is set to release in early fall.

Wild video out of North Carolina shows a pregnant woman chasing down a thief with her car! The woman says he tried to steal her purse so she sprung into action. The incident happened at a Wal-Mart parking lot. The man was taken to the hospital but expected to be OK.

4th of July weekend is almost here and while we all love to post vacation pics on social media, it it turns out people don’t care. A new survey found a whopping 73% of people said they think it’s annoying when vacationers share their pics on social media. According to a third of the respondents, the “hot dog legs on the beach” pic was the most irritating image for them.