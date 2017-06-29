Yale to display historic documents for Independence Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- American history buffs will probably want to make a trip to the historic Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University.

The library will have one of the twenty-six known copies of the first printing of the Declaration of Independence.

Those documents are often referred to as the Dunlap Broadside, in honor of John Dunlap, who printing about 200 copies of the documents in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776.

The historic document will be on display from Thursday, June 29th through Thursday July 6th.

 

 

