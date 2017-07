HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car accident has closed multiple lanes on I-91 in Hartford on Friday night.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the accident happened on I-91 south in Hartford between exits 27 and 28 and caused the left four lanes to close in that area.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident.

There is also no word on how long the lanes will be closed for.

