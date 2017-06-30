‘American Idol’ Auditions Coming to Boston, MA

(WTNH) — Hometown musician, Nick Fradiani of Guilford, Connecticut was crowned the winner of the last season of American Idol in 2015.

We’re happy to announce that the show will be making a comeback on WTNH News 8 in 2018!

Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol and join the ranks of artists like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Chris Daughtry and become the second Idol hailing from Connecticut?

If you’re between the ages of 15 and 28, American Idol wants to hear from you. Submit your application online here or though Instagram, Twitter or Musically using #TheNextIdol in addition to coming out to the in-person auditions.

Mark your calendars: the closest open audition location will be in Boston, MA on Friday, September 8th.

Additional dates:

August 17: Orlando, FL

August 17: Portland, OR

August 19: Miami, FL

August 20: Oakland, CA

August 22: Atlanta, GA

August 23: Provo, UT

August 25: Charleston, SC

August 26: Denver, CO

August 27: Asheville, NC

August 29: Omaha, Nebraska

August 30: Louisville, KY

September 1: Tulsa, OK

September 3: Pittsburgh, PA

September 4: Shreveport, LA

September 5: Annapolis, MD

September 7: The Shoals, AL

September 8: Boston, MA

September 11: Chicago, IL

September 14: New Orleans, LA

(Locations and dates subject to change.)

Check the full list of stops and stay updated by visiting www.AmericanIdol.com

See the full show eligibility requirements here