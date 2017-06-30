‘American Idol’ Auditions Coming to Boston, MA

By Published:

(WTNH) — Hometown musician, Nick Fradiani of Guilford, Connecticut was crowned the winner of the last season of American Idol in 2015.

We’re happy to announce that the show will be making a comeback on WTNH News 8 in 2018!

Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol and join the ranks of artists like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Chris Daughtry and become the second Idol hailing from Connecticut?

If you’re between the ages of 15 and 28, American Idol wants to hear from you. Submit your application online here or though Instagram, Twitter or Musically using #TheNextIdol in addition to coming out to the in-person auditions.

Mark your calendars: the closest open audition location will be in Boston, MA on Friday, September 8th.

Additional dates:
August 17: Orlando, FL
August 17: Portland, OR
August 19: Miami, FL
August 20: Oakland, CA
August 22: Atlanta, GA
August 23: Provo, UT
August 25: Charleston, SC
August 26: Denver, CO
August 27: Asheville, NC
August 29: Omaha, Nebraska
August 30: Louisville, KY
September 1: Tulsa, OK
September 3: Pittsburgh, PA
September 4: Shreveport, LA
September 5: Annapolis, MD
September 7: The Shoals, AL
September 8: Boston, MA
September 11: Chicago, IL
September 14: New Orleans, LA

(Locations and dates subject to change.)

Check the full list of stops and stay updated by visiting www.AmericanIdol.com 

See the full show eligibility requirements here

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s