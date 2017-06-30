Bend in railroad track blamed for Metro-North derailment

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal investigators say a “nasty kink” in a Metro-North railroad track, likely cause by excessive heat, led to the May derailment that injured 16 people.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the accident came after Metro-North attempted repairs on the bend in the track and lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 10 mph.

A Metro-North spokeswoman tells the Connecticut Post an engineer operating the train failed to comply with the 10 mph speed restriction. She says the engineer has since been removed from service.

The train traveling from Stamford to Grand Central Terminal with 185 passengers derailed in Rye, New York May 18, with five of its 12 cars leaving the tracks.

A final report is expected in the coming months.

