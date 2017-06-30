Blumenthal to host emergency healthcare meeting

By Published:
- FILE - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a third emergency hearing to address Republican efforts to replace the Affordable Care Law Friday morning.

Democrats in both the Senate and House have been strongly against Republican efforts to make changes to the healthcare law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled the GOP measure earlier this week when it became apparent that it didn’t have enough Republican support for passage.

Senate Republicans are promising to make some changes to the bill in order to have something ready to go after the congressional Fourth of July recess.

At today’s hearing, Senator Blumenthal will explain to people how they can voice their opinion on the healthcare debate. Friday’s meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Hartford Public Library.

 

