Bridgeport child rushed to hospital after incident at pool

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2-year-old playing at a pool at a private residence in Bridgeport has been rushed to the hospital, a city spokesperson confirmed to News 8 Friday afternoon.

According to City Spokesperson Rowena White, Bridgeport police received a 9-1-1 call just after 3:00 p.m. reporting an incident at a pool at a private residence in the city. It is unclear exactly where the call came from or the nature of the emergency.

White confirmed that a 2-year-old child has been rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital, and that the child has a pulse.

News 8 will update this story with additional information as soon as more details become available.