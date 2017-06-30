Campers get ready for busy holiday weekend

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Call it Glamping 101, Carmen Burrows and her family have been camping at Hammonasset Beach State Park for more than half a century.

“We do our cooking here. We do our grilling over here. As you see, the tents all have their, we’re ready for rain so we don’t get rained out,” said Burrows.

Their camping compound has a mess tent, a dining tent and deluxe sleeping accommodations. It all started back in 1960 when Jose Torrado moved to Connecticut from Colombia.

“Maybe the following summer you see I came to the park. Which is, you see, I was so happy because in my country I don’t find something beautiful like this,” said Torrado.

Torrado remembers paying $2 a night to camp and $1 to park. This year he’s joined by 4 generations of his family.

“We came in on Tuesday to set everything up before our big crowd comes in so everything is up and running,” said Burrows. “We have like 30 people here.”

Just a few campsites away, Laura Martino and her group are getting ready for the holiday rush.

“Weekends just blow up. There’s so many people, there’s so much going on. It’s really gonna be a lot of, I think there’s gonna be a lot of flags, a lot of action. It’s gonna be fun,” said Martino.

Park officials say the weekend is sold out and say day trippers should plan on the beaches and other state parks hitting full capacity over the weekend as well. On Friday, a steady stream of cars and campers could be seen heading into Hammonasset around lunchtime. Even with the anticipation of big crowds, Burrows’ crew says they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“To us it’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun. We’re close to home if there’s any type of emergency so we love it,” said Burrows.

Torrado says he’ll keep coming for as long as he can.

“I don’t know. All depends on my health. Until now, good,” said Torrado