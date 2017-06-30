Clinton Summerfest planning 2018 comeback

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)  – With this years cancellation of the Summerfest and fireworks originally scheduled in August, the Clinton Chamber of Commerce is already looking ahead to the return of the festival in 2018.

Chamber Executive Director Ken Hartley says there have been reports that the festival is still on this year but he says that is old information. The Chamber announced earlier this year the postponement of the event to a date yet to be announced in 2018.

Hartley says taking into account what goes into putting on such an event with the amount of volunteers needed and the money needed to be raised, the chamber felt it would be best to not hold a scaled down event this year and to hold off and put on a full scale festival again in 2018. Hartley says this will give them time to not only get the many volunteers needed but also more time to raise the $50,000 needed to fund the festival.

He points out that last year they only made $600 in proceeds from the festival. Not nearly enough to cover the cost of the event.

 

