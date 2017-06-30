Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ice Cream Week: A.C. Petersen at Hallmark

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — This week we’re celebrating “Ice Cream Week,” along the Connecticut Ice Cream Trail. We stopped by A.C. Petersen at Hallmark in Old Lyme.

Known for its lobster rolls, whole belly clams, shrimp, and other local seafood, A.C. Petersen is also an ice cream favorite along the Connecticut shoreline. The hot spot was previously Hallmark restaurant, which was around for over 100 years. Now A.C. Petersen at Hallmark, they’re serving up delicious milkshakes and ice cream flavors like: coffee Oreo, sea salt pretzel, mint chocolate chip and more.

Visitors can enjoy outdoor seating with views of the Old Saybrook Lighthouse and Long Island Sound.

You can visit A.C. Petersen at Hallmark: 113 Shore Rd, Old Lyme, CT 06371

