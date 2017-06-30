Enfield police make arrest in 2016 deadly hit-and-run

By Published: Updated:
Rocco P. Barile

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Enfield made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run car accident in 2016.

Police say 20-year-old Jeremy Mercier was killed on Orlando Drive and Route 5 on December 2nd. On Friday, 29-year-old Rocco P. Barile was placed under arrest at his home in connection with the accident.

Barile is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and tampering with physical evidence, failure to renew registration and failure to drive in proper lane. He is currently being held on $175,000 bond.

There are no further details at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s