Enfield police make arrest in 2016 deadly hit-and-run

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Enfield made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run car accident in 2016.

Police say 20-year-old Jeremy Mercier was killed on Orlando Drive and Route 5 on December 2nd. On Friday, 29-year-old Rocco P. Barile was placed under arrest at his home in connection with the accident.

Barile is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and tampering with physical evidence, failure to renew registration and failure to drive in proper lane. He is currently being held on $175,000 bond.

There are no further details at this time.