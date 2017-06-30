Father creates sting to catch alleged sexual predator targeting his daughter

(WTNH) — In Oklahoma, a father created an elaborate sting to catch an alleged sexual predator targeting his daughter.

Police say the suspect contacted the girl online then went to her home where the family was waiting.

When this 33-year-old man walked into this Del City, Oklahoma backyard, what he got wasn’t what he was expecting. He was tackled by the family of a 15-year-old girl that he was coming to meet.

“He had everything planned with her and he was ready…and we were, too,” said the 15-year-old’s dad.

Her father, who doesn’t want to give his name says he was tipped off to the illicit rendezvous by using an app called Family Time. The app monitored the teen’s phone. He notified police who said they couldn’t help until the man did something so the dad decided to set up a sting.

“The father took it upon himself to contact this individual and ask her and say, ‘are you still coming tonight?’ and he said he was,” said Major Jody Suit of the Del City Police Department.

But it wasn’t the teen waiting in that tent, it was her step mom instead.

“We set up by the back door so when he entered my yard, at that point in time, I had to do what was right for her as a father,” the dad said.

They tied the man’s hands and feet until police arrived. According to police, the man said he was just coming over to talk.

“As a parent, I don’t blame them. I think it’s their right to protect their children and do whatever they need to do,” Major Suit said.

That man was arrested on charges of unlawful communication using technology. Police say they do not condone vigilante justice, but are not filing any charges against the teen’s family.