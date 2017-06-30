FIA to examine Vettel collision with Hamilton

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, left, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain crosses the finish line at the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Valdrin Xhemaj/Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body says it will take another look at Sebastian Vettel’s deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the German driver escaped with only a time penalty.

Vettel swerved his Ferrari into the side of Hamilton’s Mercedes when they were behind the safety car approaching the midway point of Sunday’s stop-start race. Vettel, who said he did it in response to a dangerous braking move by Hamilton right in front of him, was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.

The FIA says it “will further examine the causes of the incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary,” at a meeting on Monday.

Any decision will be taken swiftly as the FIA added it would issue “a statement regarding the outcome of this process” before the Austrian Grand Prix on July 9.

 

