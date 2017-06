BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After sitting empty for nearly nine years, the former Atlantic Wire Factory in Branford is getting torn down.

Demolition of the site is expected to begin on Saturday and will continue through the end of September.

The property was shut down in 2008 due to contamination concerns.

Meadow Street between Montowese and Church Street will be limited to local access during the demolition.

A 205-unit mixed residential and commercial development will be built on the site.