Freebie Friday: Frozen espresso, Mystic Aquarium & $1 kids meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and that means it’s Freebie Friday! We’re celebrating the nations birthday this weekend and that means some great deals and treats for you.

Here’s a look at our list this week:

Starbucks has a buy one get one free deal with their iced espresso drinks.

Kids can eat for a dollar at the Olive Garden with an adult purchase with this coupon.

Military get free admission to Mystic Aquarium throughout the month of July.

Military also gets free admission to Blue Star museums. There are a number of them here in Connecticut if you’d like to check out the list online. That one goes until Labor Day.

They also get a free appetizer at 99 restaurant on the 4th of July.

Men’s Wearhouse is once again throughout the month of July giving you 50% off a purchase when you donate gently used professional clothing. They will be donated to charity.

Home Depot is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special birthday party this Saturday from 9 to noon. Call ahead to your store to see if they’re participating.

There are a number of free Independence Day celebrations around the state this weekend. Also look for shopping deals this weekend.